|
|
Wynter Eldon Cleveland Harper
Paterson - Wynter Eldon Cleveland Harper, age 101, of Paterson, departed this life on December 14, 2019.
Visitation Friday, December 20th, 5-6:30 PM at the St. Paul Episcopal Church, 451 Van Houten St. Paterson. The officers and members of the Integrity Lodge #51 PHA State of NJ are asked to assemble at 6:30 PM at the church for the Masonic Service at 7 PM to honor our brother Wynter Eldon Cleveland Harper.
Funeral Service Saturday, December 21st, 11 AM at the church.
braggfuneralhome.com