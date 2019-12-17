Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Paul Episcopal Church
451 Van Houten St.
Paterson, NJ
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Paul Episcopal Church
451 Van Houten St
Paterson, NJ
Wynter Eldon Cleveland Harper Obituary
Wynter Eldon Cleveland Harper

Paterson - Wynter Eldon Cleveland Harper, age 101, of Paterson, departed this life on December 14, 2019.

Visitation Friday, December 20th, 5-6:30 PM at the St. Paul Episcopal Church, 451 Van Houten St. Paterson. The officers and members of the Integrity Lodge #51 PHA State of NJ are asked to assemble at 6:30 PM at the church for the Masonic Service at 7 PM to honor our brother Wynter Eldon Cleveland Harper.

Funeral Service Saturday, December 21st, 11 AM at the church.

