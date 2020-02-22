|
|
Xenophon Peter Poulos
Garfield - Xenophon Peter Poulos, of Garfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Before his retirement, he was a maintenance mechanic, plant superintendent at various manufacturing companies, and owner of an industrial maintenance consulting business. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Era, and is survived by his devoted daughters, Stephanie Griffoul and Debra Donnelly, son-in-law Peter Griffoul, grandchildren Christopher Donnelly and his wife Kristen, Gregory and Steven Griffoul and Nicole Tsigaras of Allendale, and great-grandson, Thomas Cole Donnelly. Funeral Service will be Friday, 10:00 am at St. Nicholas G.O. Church, 467 Grandview Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will follow in the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Visiting is Thursday 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allendale Ambulance Corp., www.allendaleambulance.org.