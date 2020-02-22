Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas G.O. Church
467 Grandview Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Xenophon Peter Poulos Obituary
Xenophon Peter Poulos

Garfield - Xenophon Peter Poulos, of Garfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Before his retirement, he was a maintenance mechanic, plant superintendent at various manufacturing companies, and owner of an industrial maintenance consulting business. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Era, and is survived by his devoted daughters, Stephanie Griffoul and Debra Donnelly, son-in-law Peter Griffoul, grandchildren Christopher Donnelly and his wife Kristen, Gregory and Steven Griffoul and Nicole Tsigaras of Allendale, and great-grandson, Thomas Cole Donnelly. Funeral Service will be Friday, 10:00 am at St. Nicholas G.O. Church, 467 Grandview Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will follow in the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Visiting is Thursday 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allendale Ambulance Corp., www.allendaleambulance.org.
