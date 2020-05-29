Xiomara Constante
North Bergen - Constante, Xiomara nee Sanchez, age 74,
Departed our earthly realm on May 25, 2020 after gallantly battling many years of health issues.
Xiomara was born in Oriente, Cuba and immigrated to the United States in 1959, first settling in the Bronx NY where she graduated High School and later in her teen years moved and called North Bergen her home for more than 52 years.
Xiomara had an abundance of knowledge gained through her passion for reading. Her wealth of knowledge could not be duplicated. She could have an intelligent conversation regarding Politics, Science, History, Religion and any topic that would spark a debate. This is a piece of her that she takes to heaven with her that will surely be missed.
She dedicated her life to raising her three children, Monica Klag (husband Fred) of Hillsdale, Cesar Constante (wife Patricia) of Park Ridge and with an exceptional, selfless and lifelong commitment to her special needs daughter, Veronica. No bond will ever be stronger in life or in death.
Cherished grandmother to Amanda, Jake, Matthew, Melanie and Evan.
Xiomara is predeceased by her father (Mateo Valls) survived by her mother Aida Valls loving sister to Sonia Nunez and husband Conrado of North Bergen and adored aunt to Anthony and Alejandro.
Due to the current health crisis, a private gathering to immediate family will be held at the Flower Hill Mausoleum. A celebration of Life will be planned at a future date for all family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Xiomara's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LpQWCrkqLRCAL0A45C7BO7i?domain=stjude.org an organization that exemplified her virtues.
Vainieri Funeral Home, North Bergen NJ
North Bergen - Constante, Xiomara nee Sanchez, age 74,
Departed our earthly realm on May 25, 2020 after gallantly battling many years of health issues.
Xiomara was born in Oriente, Cuba and immigrated to the United States in 1959, first settling in the Bronx NY where she graduated High School and later in her teen years moved and called North Bergen her home for more than 52 years.
Xiomara had an abundance of knowledge gained through her passion for reading. Her wealth of knowledge could not be duplicated. She could have an intelligent conversation regarding Politics, Science, History, Religion and any topic that would spark a debate. This is a piece of her that she takes to heaven with her that will surely be missed.
She dedicated her life to raising her three children, Monica Klag (husband Fred) of Hillsdale, Cesar Constante (wife Patricia) of Park Ridge and with an exceptional, selfless and lifelong commitment to her special needs daughter, Veronica. No bond will ever be stronger in life or in death.
Cherished grandmother to Amanda, Jake, Matthew, Melanie and Evan.
Xiomara is predeceased by her father (Mateo Valls) survived by her mother Aida Valls loving sister to Sonia Nunez and husband Conrado of North Bergen and adored aunt to Anthony and Alejandro.
Due to the current health crisis, a private gathering to immediate family will be held at the Flower Hill Mausoleum. A celebration of Life will be planned at a future date for all family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Xiomara's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LpQWCrkqLRCAL0A45C7BO7i?domain=stjude.org an organization that exemplified her virtues.
Vainieri Funeral Home, North Bergen NJ
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.