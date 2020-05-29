Xiomara Constante
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Xiomara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Xiomara Constante

North Bergen - Constante, Xiomara nee Sanchez, age 74,

Departed our earthly realm on May 25, 2020 after gallantly battling many years of health issues.

Xiomara was born in Oriente, Cuba and immigrated to the United States in 1959, first settling in the Bronx NY where she graduated High School and later in her teen years moved and called North Bergen her home for more than 52 years.

Xiomara had an abundance of knowledge gained through her passion for reading. Her wealth of knowledge could not be duplicated. She could have an intelligent conversation regarding Politics, Science, History, Religion and any topic that would spark a debate. This is a piece of her that she takes to heaven with her that will surely be missed.

She dedicated her life to raising her three children, Monica Klag (husband Fred) of Hillsdale, Cesar Constante (wife Patricia) of Park Ridge and with an exceptional, selfless and lifelong commitment to her special needs daughter, Veronica. No bond will ever be stronger in life or in death.

Cherished grandmother to Amanda, Jake, Matthew, Melanie and Evan.

Xiomara is predeceased by her father (Mateo Valls) survived by her mother Aida Valls loving sister to Sonia Nunez and husband Conrado of North Bergen and adored aunt to Anthony and Alejandro.

Due to the current health crisis, a private gathering to immediate family will be held at the Flower Hill Mausoleum. A celebration of Life will be planned at a future date for all family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Xiomara's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LpQWCrkqLRCAL0A45C7BO7i?domain=stjude.org an organization that exemplified her virtues.

Vainieri Funeral Home, North Bergen NJ




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-6555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved