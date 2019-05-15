|
Yamile M. Arscott
Cliffside Park - Arscott, Yamile Maria nee: Azar, age 51, of Cliffside Park, on Monday May 13, 2019. She was born in the Dominican Republic and was a Homemaker. Beloved wife of John Arscott. Her Devoted parents Sonia Diaz nee: Fernandez and her husband Ruben, Henry Azar and his wife Marisol, also John's children John Arscott, Katherine Sheil and Matthew Arscott. The family will receive their friends on Friday 3:00 - 5:00 PM and Friday 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in the Historic Madonna R.C. Church on the Hill at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com