Yancey Elizabeth Zorn
Northvale - Yancey Elizabeth Zorn passed into eternal rest September 9, 2019. She was 97 years old. Yancey was born in Richmond, Virginia to Elizabeth and Francis McLaughlin. She was predeceased by her husband Paul C. Zorn Sr.
Yancey retired from McGraw Hill in New York City. She was married to the love of her life, Paul, for 29 years at his passing. Together they raised two children, Paul Zorn Jr. and Pamela Garcia.
She was a 40 plus year member of Eastern Star, most currently Tilden Chapter, long-time member of Demarest Baptist Church and loved spending time with family and so much more. Yancey enjoyed caring for people. She had a big, giving heart. She spent the majority of her life living in the New Jersey/New York area. In 2008 she moved to South Carolina to be near her daughter. She loved living in the Greenville area.
Yancey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Danny Garcia of Taylors, SC, and son, daughter in-law, Paul and Terry Zorn of Greenville, NY, and grandsons, James of Kochi, Japan, Thomas Zorn and his wife Becca of Hewitt, NJ, Jonathan Zorn of Stony Point, NY and Paul Zorn III of Greenville, NY.
Visitation Thursday 7-9 PM at Moritz Funeral Home Closter, NJ. Service Friday 9 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill, NY