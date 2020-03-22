|
Yetta Spector
Paramus - Spector, Yetta "Connie" (nee) Frankel, 96, of Paramus, NJ and formerly of New City, NY, passed away on March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Aaron Spector. Devoted mother of Martin & Barbara; Randy & Stacey; Donald & Janice; Carl & Susan; and Etta. Loving grandmother of Mitchell, Cory, Tara, Bradley, Shelby, Remi, Alyssa, Gary, Jenna, Cassie, Jessie & Kaylee; great-grandmother of Travis and Chloe. Private burial was held for Connie at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY, March 22, 2020.