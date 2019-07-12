Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anne's Church
St. Anne's Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Alto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda De Alto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda De Alto Obituary
Yolanda De Alto

Mahwah - Yolanda De Alto, 87, of Mahwah formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Panama, she lived in Fair Lawn for 47 years before moving to Mahwah in 2012. She is survived by her children Richard De Alto and his wife Mary Ann, Desiree Vigliarolo and her husband Alfred and Anthony De Alto and his wife Stacy and her daughter-in-law Nancy De Alto; her grandchildren Nicholas, Danielle (Kyle), Richard (Francesca), Dylan, Sophia, Angelique, Robert, Ashley and Anthony; and her great granddaughter Aurora. She is also survived by her sisters Delia, Norma and her brother Alejandro as well as her extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Enrico in 1993 and her son Robert in 1996. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday at St. Anne's Church, St. Anne's Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolanda's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now