Yolanda De Alto
Mahwah - Yolanda De Alto, 87, of Mahwah formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Panama, she lived in Fair Lawn for 47 years before moving to Mahwah in 2012. She is survived by her children Richard De Alto and his wife Mary Ann, Desiree Vigliarolo and her husband Alfred and Anthony De Alto and his wife Stacy and her daughter-in-law Nancy De Alto; her grandchildren Nicholas, Danielle (Kyle), Richard (Francesca), Dylan, Sophia, Angelique, Robert, Ashley and Anthony; and her great granddaughter Aurora. She is also survived by her sisters Delia, Norma and her brother Alejandro as well as her extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Enrico in 1993 and her son Robert in 1996. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday at St. Anne's Church, St. Anne's Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolanda's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.