Mahwah - Yolanda H. Kotos, 97, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 in her home that she and her beloved, Joe, built in 1947. Lu was born in Silvas, Czechoslovakia and came to America with her family in the mid 1920's. The family ultimately settled in Mahwah. She attended Mahwah public schools and was a communicant for over 60 years of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Throughout the years, Lu kept her family entertained with her unique sense of humor. She always put family ahead of herself. She enjoyed playing golf, riding her bicycle and dancing. She delighted many with her wonderful lemon meringue pies and her fabulous coleslaw. Lu loved entertaining family and friends with her dinner parties and many holiday celebrations. Predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Joe, her parents, Anna and John Kandrack, sisters, Mary Doyle, Veronica Gazda and Anna Daley and son-in-law, Thomas Frank. She is survived by her daughter Veronica Frank (Thomas, deceased), daughter Elaine (Gary) Fritz, grandsons Michael (Jordan) Fritz, Christopher (Kristin) Fritz, great grandchildren, Claire, Vanessa, Paige, Jackson and Deacon Fritz, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels of Ramsey, especially Dorrett and Del, for their loving care of Lu for the past three years, and Nurse Linda Wartsky of Ascend Home Healthcare. Special thanks to the most wonderful neighbors anyone could have, the Fear Family (what would we have done without you) and Bob VanPelt. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Mahwah Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.