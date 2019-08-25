|
|
Yolanda L. Vukusich
Palisades Park - Yolanda "Linda" Vukusich (nee: Ovarsi), 88, of Palisades Park passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019.
Beloved wife of Matthew Vukusich. Devoted mother of Shirley Wojcik and her husband Tom and Jack Miller and his wife Stephanie. Dear sister of Eva Grimaldi and Nanette Fagan. Loving grandmother of Tricia and William Peters, Lynette and Howard Deemer, Marlene Wojcik and Ian Miller. Great grandmother of Lily and William Peters. Visitation on Monday at 10am with a funeral service at 12 noon at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME
5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen.Interment to follow at Weehawken Cemetery, North Bergen. www.vainierifuneralhome.com