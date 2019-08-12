|
|
Yolanda M. Dykstra
West Milford - Yolanda M. Dykstra (Chiarella) "Lonnie" age 74 passed away August 10, 2019. Born in Paterson to Orlando and Mary Chiarella, she lived in Totowa before moving to West Milford fifty four years ago. She worked for the West Milford Board of Education as an administrative secretary prior to her retirement. An avid painter, Lonnie was secretary and officer emeritus of the Ringwood Manor Art Association and displayed her works locally for many years. Beloved wife of James Dykstra. Loving mother of Kimberly Yarnall and grandmother of Emily, Sarah and Justin. Predeceased by her daughter Laura Ashplant in 2012. Visitation Tuesday August 13, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Richards Funeral Home 1440 Union Valley Road West Milford. Funeral mass Wednesday 10 am at St. James Church, Totowa. Interment Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford.