Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Dykstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda M. Dykstra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda M. Dykstra Obituary
Yolanda M. Dykstra

West Milford - Yolanda M. Dykstra (Chiarella) "Lonnie" age 74 passed away August 10, 2019. Born in Paterson to Orlando and Mary Chiarella, she lived in Totowa before moving to West Milford fifty four years ago. She worked for the West Milford Board of Education as an administrative secretary prior to her retirement. An avid painter, Lonnie was secretary and officer emeritus of the Ringwood Manor Art Association and displayed her works locally for many years. Beloved wife of James Dykstra. Loving mother of Kimberly Yarnall and grandmother of Emily, Sarah and Justin. Predeceased by her daughter Laura Ashplant in 2012. Visitation Tuesday August 13, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Richards Funeral Home 1440 Union Valley Road West Milford. Funeral mass Wednesday 10 am at St. James Church, Totowa. Interment Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now