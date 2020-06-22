Yolanda Mikell
Marion, SC - Mikell, Yolanda 49 entered into rest on June 12, 2020 in Marion S.C.
Private viewing Tues. at the Madonna Funeral Home 109 Howe Ave Passaic, burial Wed Fairlawn Cemetery
send pics and condolences to www.madonnafuneralhome.com
Marion, SC - Mikell, Yolanda 49 entered into rest on June 12, 2020 in Marion S.C.
Private viewing Tues. at the Madonna Funeral Home 109 Howe Ave Passaic, burial Wed Fairlawn Cemetery
send pics and condolences to www.madonnafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.