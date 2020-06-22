Yolanda Mikell
Yolanda Mikell

Marion, SC - Mikell, Yolanda 49 entered into rest on June 12, 2020 in Marion S.C.

Private viewing Tues. at the Madonna Funeral Home 109 Howe Ave Passaic, burial Wed Fairlawn Cemetery

send pics and condolences to www.madonnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Madonna Multinational Home for Funerals
109 Howe Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
