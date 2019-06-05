|
|
Yolanda Petriello
Haledon - Petriello, Yolanda (nee: DePascale) age 92 of Haledon, NJ passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of sixty four years to Gerardo Petriello of Haledon, NJ. Loving mother to Gerardo Petriello of Parsippany, Maria Yanni and her husband Michael Yanni of North Haledon. Loving grandmother (Nonna) of Kimberly Petriello, Christopher and Nicholas Yanni. Dear sister of Maria Buccella of Port Washington, N.Y., the late Pasquale DePascale of Paterson, NJ and Grazia Delli Gatti of Haledon, NJ. Born October 30, 1926 in Montella, Prov di Avellino, Italy, she came to the U.S.A. in 1954, settling in Paterson before moving to Haledon forty four years ago. She worked as a seamstress in Paterson until 1959, when she then dedicated herself to raising her son and daughter. Starting in early Spring, Yolanda would begin one of her favorite passions, gardening. She would spend sunny days adoring the outside of her home with an array of beautifully colored flowers, mini roses, and plants. Yolanda was an amazing cook and baker. The aroma from her Sunday sauce filled her home, the holiday air was filled with the aroma of her holiday baking which always included her peach cookies and spinach pies. She gave the greatest gift to her children, which was love and a mother to come home to. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.