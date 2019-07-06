|
Yolanda Schwartz
- - Yolanda Schwartz passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019. She was 91 years old; the devoted wife of previously deceased Marvin Schwartz, mother of David Schwartz and Debra Berlinger. She was the grandmother of Jason, Joshua and Julia Berlinger and Dustin and Zack Steiner. She was the great grandmother of Olivia Steiner.
Yolanda was from Paterson, NJ and lived most of her life in Fair Lawn and Wayne, NJ. She had a long career in nursing and worked at St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic, NJ; Paterson and Wayne General Hospitals.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 8, 12:00 PM at the Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, 150 NJ-4, Paramus, NJ. Internment at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.
Donations may be made in her memory to American Nurses Foundation -- www.nursingworld.org/foundation/ or St. Jude Children Research Hospital - www.st.jude.org