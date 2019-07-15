Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Albericci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Albericci


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Albericci Obituary
Yvonne Albericci

Englewood Cliffs - Yvonne Albericci of Englewood Cliffs, passed away July 13, 2019. She was born February 16, 1935, in Jersey City, NJ. Yvonne is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert and her daughters, Tina and Lynn. She is survived by her 4 sons, Robert (Christine), Scott, Stephen (Patti), Corry (Stacey), her 2 daughters Debbie (Kevin) and Dara, her 7 grandchildren, Alex, Jessica, Austin, Nicholas, Joesph, Emma and Marcus, and her companion, Joseph Lo Campo, and her many nieces and nephews. Yvonne enjoyed going to the beach, dancing, attending church, volunteering at voting polls, traveling and going on cruises, and trying out any restaurant that gave a discount- the last one being Lobster Monday & Karoke at the Bicycle Club. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 16, at Holy Trinity Church, Fort Lee at 10:00 am.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now