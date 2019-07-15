|
|
Yvonne Albericci
Englewood Cliffs - Yvonne Albericci of Englewood Cliffs, passed away July 13, 2019. She was born February 16, 1935, in Jersey City, NJ. Yvonne is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert and her daughters, Tina and Lynn. She is survived by her 4 sons, Robert (Christine), Scott, Stephen (Patti), Corry (Stacey), her 2 daughters Debbie (Kevin) and Dara, her 7 grandchildren, Alex, Jessica, Austin, Nicholas, Joesph, Emma and Marcus, and her companion, Joseph Lo Campo, and her many nieces and nephews. Yvonne enjoyed going to the beach, dancing, attending church, volunteering at voting polls, traveling and going on cruises, and trying out any restaurant that gave a discount- the last one being Lobster Monday & Karoke at the Bicycle Club. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 16, at Holy Trinity Church, Fort Lee at 10:00 am.