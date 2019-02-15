|
Yvonne Feliciano
Passaic - Yvonne Feliciano, 58, of Passaic, passed away on February 13, 2019. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident. A member of Calvary Temple, Wayne, Yvonne was a Music Teacher for the Passaic Board of Education for 30 years, retiring in 2015, and was a member of the Passaic Teacher's Union.
Beloved daughter of the late Nancy (Hernandez) and Orlando Feliciano, Sr.. Devoted sister of Orlando Feliciano, Jr., and his wife Doris of Clifton, and Robert Feliciano and his wife Katie of Clifton. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Visiting Saturday 2-6 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, Prayer Service will begin at 5:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either the RA Foundation, , or the Lupus Foundation, www.Lupus.org , in memory of Yvonne, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com