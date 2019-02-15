Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:30 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Feliciano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Feliciano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yvonne Feliciano Obituary
Yvonne Feliciano

Passaic - Yvonne Feliciano, 58, of Passaic, passed away on February 13, 2019. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident. A member of Calvary Temple, Wayne, Yvonne was a Music Teacher for the Passaic Board of Education for 30 years, retiring in 2015, and was a member of the Passaic Teacher's Union.

Beloved daughter of the late Nancy (Hernandez) and Orlando Feliciano, Sr.. Devoted sister of Orlando Feliciano, Jr., and his wife Doris of Clifton, and Robert Feliciano and his wife Katie of Clifton. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Saturday 2-6 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, Prayer Service will begin at 5:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either the RA Foundation, , or the Lupus Foundation, www.Lupus.org , in memory of Yvonne, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.