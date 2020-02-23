|
Zenobia "Gladys" Almodovar
Wyckoff - Zenobia "Gladys" Almodovar passed away peacefully at age 103 on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Gladys was born in Puerto Rico in 1916 and made her way to New York in 1945. Soon after, Gladys settled in NJ with her husband where she raised her 10 children in a house filled with love.
Gladys will be missed by her loving children: Joseph, Lucy Laverty, Frank, Hilda Blair, Robert, Richard, Thomas, and Kathleen Borst. Gladys will be remembered by her 12 dear grandchildren, as well as her 9 great grandchildren. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Adan and her sons, Ronald & Albert.
A visitation will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4-8pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10am with an entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, 300 Soldier Hill Rd, Township of Washington 07676.