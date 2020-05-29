Zenon L. Salewycz
Clifton - 93 on 5/21/20. Private funeral services were held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home , 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton NJ 07012. Full obituary available at allwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.