Zephyr Rassam

Oradell - Zephyr Rassam, nee Goulian, formerly of Oradell and Mahwah, NJ, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 98. Born in Union City, NJ and raised in Weehawken, NJ, Zephyr was the daughter of the late Paul and Takouhi Goulian. Her family was one of the founding members of the Armenian Presbyterian Church.

Zephyr had a love of the contemporary music of her time; aside from playing piano she was also, for a short time, a lead singer for a big band.

After graduating high school, Zephyr went to secretarial school. She worked as a secretary at Western Electric Company prior to WW II. It was here that a colleague introduced her to Joseph Rassam, and before long they were engaged.

Their marriage, however, had to wait when Joseph was deployed to the European theatre as a combat engineer under General Patton. Upon his return, at the end of the war, the couple was married and started a family. Zephyr and Joseph built a wonderful life together over the next 66 years. She was a devoted wife, and mother to her sons Gary and his wife Alice, and Glen and his wife Margaret. Zephyr was a cherished grandmother to Christopher and his wife Rachel, Danielle, Zachary, Lauren, and Gregory, and great grandmother to Sophia and James. She was always thinking of her family and wanting to be with them.

All burial arrangements are private. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Armenian Presbyterian Church, 140 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
