Zevart Joyce Hourdajian
Carlsbad, CA - On July 2, 2019, Zevart Joyce Hourdajian passed away peacefully at her daughter, Arlene's home in Carlsbad, California. She was 95 years old.
Joyce, formerly from Providence, Rhode Island; Floral Park, Queens, New York; Dumont, New Jersey; and Naples, Florida, resided in Carlsbad with Arlene since 2007. Up until the last few months Joyce was very sharp and alert. Watching ESPN and the MLB Network daily, Joyce was on her computer on a regular basis, reading various newspapers on-line and checking scores. Arlene's diligent, passionate care in recent months was of great comfort to Joyce and allowed her to pass away at home, with dignity, with friends and family and her loving side-kick Rocky, her dog.
Pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, Armand; her parents Benjamin Ovajinian and Maritza (Chitjian) Ovaginian; her brother and sister-in-law Puzant (Pete) and Judy Ovaginian, Joyce was fiercely proud of her Armenian heritage and the fact that she was the first member of her family born in the United States.
Surviving Joyce, in addition to her daughter Arlene, who lovingly took care of her over the past decade; and her son Greg, his wife Debbie, and her beloved grandchildren, Marisa, Kyle, Jamie, and Jenna; her nephews Bobby, Jeffrey, and Allen Ovaginian and their families; her cousins Christine, and her husband Paul D'Amico; Martha Tibayan and her family, Paula Kalustian, Richard Kalustian; and many, many friends, neighbors, and former co-workers. The neighbors from Berkley Place in Dumont particularly held a special place in Joyce's heart.
Joyce was an avid Yankee fan and loved telling the story of how she attended a World Series game in 1951 between the Yankees and the then New York Giants, witnessing what would be Joe DiMaggio's last home run.
Known to all who knew her for her sharp wit and photographic memory, Joyce loved talking current events, sports, and old stories with everyone she spent time with.
A remarkable cook, well known to all for her mastery of many Armenian delicacies and traditional American dishes, Joyce was most comfortable in the kitchen. She was methodical in the manner in which she prepped, cooked, and cleaned along the way as her magnificent meals took shape.
Where ever she worked- her dad's restaurant in Providence during the 1930's and 1940's; Parent's magazine in Bergenfield in the 1970's; or the various doctors she worked for in Southwest Florida from the mid 1980's until moving to California in 2007, Joyce put everyone at ease, made them comfortable, and put a smile on their face. She enjoyed being part of The Daughters of Vartan charitable organization as well as the Dumont PTA and Dumont High School Athletic Boosters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hourdajian Memorial Scholarship Fund at Dumont High School, part of the high school's general scholarship fund. Checks may be made payable to Greg Hourdajian, 148 Berkley Place, Dumont, New Jersey, 07628.
A memorial service will be held in the Carlsbad area on Sunday, September 22. Another memorial service will be held at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn on Saturday, October 5 at 11:30 in the morning, followed by a repast at Biagio's restaurant, 299 Paramus Road, Paramus. Joyce's remains will be set alongside her late husband's remains, at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, New Jersey.