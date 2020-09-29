Zigmont Molesky



Jersey City - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Zigmont Molesky, who passed away on Sunday, September 27th. Brother Molesky was initiated into Local Union No. 164 in 1983, and was an IBEW member for 37 years, living in Jersey City, New Jersey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30th from 4-8 pm at the Migliaccio Funeral Home, 851 Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 1st at 11:00 am at St. Vincent's Church in Bayonne. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.



Fraternally,



Thomas J. Sullivan



President









