Zigmund "Zig" Sebrowski
Zigmund "Zig" Sebrowski, 94, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Maywood, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Zig worked his entire career of 43 years for NJ Machine Corp. first as Production Manager and retiring as a Salesman being named several times "Salesman of the Year". He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Rochelle Park, an active lifetime member of the American Legion Post 142, Maywood, and former president of the Maywood Athletic Club. Zig was a Navy veteran who served our country proudly during World War II and loved to talk about his time in the service.
Originally from Jersey City, Zig, as he was know by his family and friends, lived most of his adult life residing in Maywood and finally in Rochelle Park. Zig was very active into his early 90's and enjoyed playing golf, bowling, horseshoes and shuffleboard. A passionate golfer, he was extremely proud of scoring 5 hole-in-ones. Cherished husband of 69 years to the late Cecelia (nee Turner) (2017). Beloved father of Robert Sebrowski and his wife Beth of Bayville, NJ, Donna Bassman and her husband Rudy of Somerset, NJ, and Gerald Sebrowski of Corvallis, OR. Treasured grandfather of Robert Sebrowksi of North Haledon, NJ, Justine Bassman and her husband Alex Nunez of Montclair, NJ, Jeffrey Bassman of Los Angeles, CA, and great-grandson Max. Zig grew up in a large family of eight siblings and is survived by his sister Anne Sebrowski .
Family will receive friends on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday November 14, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Zig's memory may be made to American Legion Post 142 135 E Passaic St. Maywood.
