Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Kanty RC Church
Clifton, NJ
Zofia Kosmider

Zofia Kosmider Obituary
Zofia Kosmider

Passaic - Zofia Kosmider, 98, of Passaic, passed away on October 16, 2019. Born and raised in Poland, she came to the US many years ago and settled in Passaic. A former member of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Zofia worked for Hamilton Plaza in Passaic for many years, retiring in 1986.

Beloved wife of the late Wladyslaw. Devoted mother of Mary Staniszewska of Florida, Eleanor Blahut of Pompton Plains, Anthony of Poland, Stanley of Clifton, Sophie Koscielny of Maine, Michael of Florida, and the late John. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral Saturday 8 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton and 9 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Friday 6-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com
