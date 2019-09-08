|
Zofia Kucharyk
Clifton - Kucharyk
Zofia (Major), 87, of Clifton, passed away on September 6, 2019. Born in Srednia Wies, Poland, Zofia came to the US in 1964 and first settled in Passaic before moving to Clifton 35 years ago. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Zofia worked at the Howard Johnson in Clifton for many years before retiring in 2002.
Beloved wife of the late Antoni who passed away in 2014. Devoted mother of Ted and his wife Annamarie of Pompton Plains, Stella Zapusek and her husband David of Clifton, Casey and his wife Simone of Clifton, and Roman and his wife Georgine of Mt. Airy, MD. Loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Rose Waszczenko of MI.
Visiting Wednesday 5-8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Thursday 8:45 AM at the funeral home and 10 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Interment, Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA. www.ShookFH.com