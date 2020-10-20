1/
Zofia (Zubrzycka) Sienko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zofia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zofia (Zubrzycka) Sienko

Passaic - Zofia (Zubrzycka) Sienko, 91, of Passaic passed away on October 17, 2020. Born in Lazy Male, Poland, she came to the US in 1962 and settled in Passaic. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Zofia was a devoted member of the Rosary Society. Zofia was also a past parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, where she was a member of the choir. Zofia worked as a seamstress for many years before retiring.

Beloved wife of the late Aleksy Sienko who passed away in 1982. Devoted mother of Irena Sienko Maguire of Billerica, MA, the late Barbara MacCormick and the late Andrzej Sienko. Dear mother-in-law of Steven Maguire, Debra Sienko and the late John H. MacCormick. Loving grandmother of John Alex MacCormick, Johanna Lee Smith and her husband Scott, Morgan MacCormick, Rebecca, Alex, and Zack Sienko. Cherished great grandmother of Shannon, Dillan, and Christian Mac Cormick, Kyla and Sarai Perry, and Watson, Marion, and Chester Smith. Dear sister of the late Antoni Zubrzycki and the late Bronislawa Wysocka.

Visitation Thursday 4 - 8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Friday 9:45 AM at the funeral home and 11 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral
09:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Kanty RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shook Funeral Home - Clifton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved