Zofia (Zubrzycka) Sienko
Passaic - Zofia (Zubrzycka) Sienko, 91, of Passaic passed away on October 17, 2020. Born in Lazy Male, Poland, she came to the US in 1962 and settled in Passaic. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Zofia was a devoted member of the Rosary Society. Zofia was also a past parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, where she was a member of the choir. Zofia worked as a seamstress for many years before retiring.
Beloved wife of the late Aleksy Sienko who passed away in 1982. Devoted mother of Irena Sienko Maguire of Billerica, MA, the late Barbara MacCormick and the late Andrzej Sienko. Dear mother-in-law of Steven Maguire, Debra Sienko and the late John H. MacCormick. Loving grandmother of John Alex MacCormick, Johanna Lee Smith and her husband Scott, Morgan MacCormick, Rebecca, Alex, and Zack Sienko. Cherished great grandmother of Shannon, Dillan, and Christian Mac Cormick, Kyla and Sarai Perry, and Watson, Marion, and Chester Smith. Dear sister of the late Antoni Zubrzycki and the late Bronislawa Wysocka.
Visitation Thursday 4 - 8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Friday 9:45 AM at the funeral home and 11 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.