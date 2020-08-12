Zofia Stopka
Clifton - Zofia Stopka, 89, of Clifton and Sparta, passed away on August 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Skrzypne, Poland, she came to the US in 1971 and settled in Clifton. Zofia was a devout parishioner at St. John Kanty R.C. Church, Clifton. Her husband of 62 years, Stanley Stopka, passed away in 2012. Devoted mother of Maria Stoch and her late husband Andrzej Stoch of Zab, Poland; Walter Stopka and his wife Bogusia of West Milford; and Sophie Pilny and her husband Stanley of Sparta. Loving grandmother of Zack Stoch, Stanislaw Stoch, Richard Pilny, Barbara Polak, Peter Pilny, Renata Mizak, Bernadette Stopka, Christopher Stopka, and Stas Pilny Jr. Cherished great-grandmother of 20: Caroline Stoch, Suzy Stoch, Klimek Stoch, Julia Stoch, Emily Pilny, Kasia Polak, Max Stoch, Richard Pilny Jr, Alex Mizak, Maggie Pilny, Nina Pilny, Zosia Polak, Michael Pilny, Kamilla Mizak, Victor Padilla Jr, Gabby Pilny, Jakub Stoch, Savannah Pilny, Olivia Padilla, and Makayla Pilny. Funeral Thursday 10:30 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, and 11 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Thursday 9-10:30 AM. If desired, donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
, in Zofia's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com