|
|
Zola "Dottie" Loverchio
Cary, NC - Zola "Dottie" (nee Powell) of Cary, North Carolina, formerly of Dumont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Prior to retiring, she had worked as a cashier at Grand Union of Dumont for many years. Beloved wife of the late Dominick Loverchio (2010). Devoted father of Joseph Loverchio and his wife Lynn of Dumont, and Kathy Wentzler and her late husband Edward of Cary, NC. Cherished grandmother of Edward Wentzler. Dearest sister of the late James Powell and Veda Roppolo. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. The funeral from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, on Saturday, May 11th at 9:00 AM with entombment following at 10:45 AM at Gardens of Memories in Washington Township. The family prefers that you honor her memory with a memorial donation to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com