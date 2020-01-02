|
|
|
Beacom Alan Alnwick
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th December 2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of Mollie,
much loved and cherished Father of Yvonne and Ian, Father-in-law
of Alan and Karen and a dearly loved Grandfather of Andrew.
Missed and loved beyond words.
Funeral service at Saltwell Crematorium, Gateshead on
Friday 3rd January at 12:00pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations if desired in aid of
St. Bede's Hospice.
All welcome for refreshments afterwards at Eslington Villa, Gateshead.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020