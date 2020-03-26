|
|
|
JONES Alan Peter
(of Beanley Farm) Unexpectedly but peacefully
on Wednesday 18th March,
aged 78 years.
Alan, beloved husband of Jacqueline, dear dad to Jillian, Karl, Selena and Andrea, father-in-law to David, Gemma, Mark and Steven and adored by his 8 grandchildren.
A renowned member
of the rural community.
The family would like to express deepest thanks for all the warm wishes and support received.
A burial will be held for immediate family with a memorial to take
place at a later date.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020