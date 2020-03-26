Home

JONES Alan Peter
(of Beanley Farm) Unexpectedly but peacefully
on Wednesday 18th March,
aged 78 years.
Alan, beloved husband of Jacqueline, dear dad to Jillian, Karl, Selena and Andrea, father-in-law to David, Gemma, Mark and Steven and adored by his 8 grandchildren.
A renowned member
of the rural community.
The family would like to express deepest thanks for all the warm wishes and support received.
A burial will be held for immediate family with a memorial to take
place at a later date.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020
