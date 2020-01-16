|
|
|
TAIT Alnwick Alan George Tait died peacefully at home on Saturday 11th January, aged 83 years.
Loving husband of Lena,
much loved father of Richard, father-in-law of Debbie,
grandad to Robert, Rachel,
Rhys and Jenson. Also much loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Private cremation followed
by memorial service at
St Mary's Church, Lesbury on Tuesday 21st January at 11.15.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, in lieu of flowers to
St Mary's Church, Lesbury.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020