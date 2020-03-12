|
|
|
Wilkin Alan
(Alnwick) Peacefully at home on
Monday 2nd March 2020,
Alan aged 49 years.
Devoted husband to Kirsten,
loving dad to Jake, Fern
and Siobhan and a special
granda to Orla.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church on Friday 13th March at 11.30am followed by a cremation at
West Road Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alan's chosen charities c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Tel: 01665 720258.
Family and friends please meet at the Church or Crematorium.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020