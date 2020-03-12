Home

Alan D. Haile Funeral Services
5 James Street
Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ
01665 720658
Alan Wilkin

Alan Wilkin Notice
Wilkin Alan
(Alnwick) Peacefully at home on
Monday 2nd March 2020,
Alan aged 49 years.
Devoted husband to Kirsten,
loving dad to Jake, Fern
and Siobhan and a special
granda to Orla.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church on Friday 13th March at 11.30am followed by a cremation at
West Road Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alan's chosen charities c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Tel: 01665 720258.
Family and friends please meet at the Church or Crematorium.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
