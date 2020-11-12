|
|
|
Ingram (Morpeth) Peacefully in the
Riverside House Nursing Home Morpeth on October 30th aged 96 years, Ann Isobel (Nee Cairns). Dearly loved wife of the late John, and will be sadly missed
by all the family.
Due to the current circumstances a private family funeral will be held at St Roberts R C Church Morpeth on Thursday November 19th at 11.00 followed by interment at Fairmoor Cemetery at 11.45am.
All enquiries to James Hamilton Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 2366243.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020