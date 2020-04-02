|
Armstrong Arthur Storey
(Amble) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of
Mr Arthur Storey Armstrong.
Arthur passed away peacefully
at home on 27th March,
aged 82 years.
Brother to William and his
wife Catherine and a dear
friend to Vivien.
Arthur will be greatly missed
by all family and friends who
knew and loved him.
A private funeral service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April at 2.30pm.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all friends for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020