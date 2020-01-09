Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bowyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Bowyer

Notice Condolences

Arthur Bowyer Notice
Bowyer Arthur
(Netherton) Peacefully on Christmas Day,
aged 95 years. Arthur William,
beloved husband of the late Dorothy, a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service at St Michael and
All Angels Church, Alwinton on Wednesday 22nd January at 11.30am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
The Great North Air Ambulance c/o Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, The Old Police Station, Croft Road, Rothbury NE65 7QU.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -