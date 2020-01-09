|
Bowyer Arthur
(Netherton) Peacefully on Christmas Day,
aged 95 years. Arthur William,
beloved husband of the late Dorothy, a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service at St Michael and
All Angels Church, Alwinton on Wednesday 22nd January at 11.30am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
The Great North Air Ambulance c/o Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, The Old Police Station, Croft Road, Rothbury NE65 7QU.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020