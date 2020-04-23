|
Forester Arthur
(North Broomhill) Passed away on
15th April 2020, aged 92.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey.
Much loved dad, father in law,
grandad, brother in law,
uncle and friend.
Arthur led a long and varied life working well into his eighties,
a way of life, not a job,
a testament to the pleasure he took from the many people he met.
Sadly due to the current circumstances the funeral will be private in line with the current government guidelines.
Any enquiries to
Alistair Turner Amble.
Arthur always supported WaterAid so, if desired, any donations to this
or any .
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020