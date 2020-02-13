|
|
|
Somerville Bill
(Lesbury) Anne and family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the very many people who supported
them at the funeral of Bill.
Sincere thanks to
Rev'd Ian Mackarill for his
poignant and uplifting service.
The many cards, flowers and messages of sympathy from
friends and neighbours
were very much appreciated.
They would like to express their thanks to all the staff
at Summerhill Care Home
for the care they gave to Bill.
Also to the Doctors and Nurses
who attended him.
Finally thanks to John Stoddart
and staff at Alistair Turners
for their funeral arrangements
and professionalism.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020