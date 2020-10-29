|
|
|
CATCHPOLE (Amble)
Cathy Passed peacefully on
21st October 2020, aged 88 years.
Catherine
(née Embleton, formerly Parr) beloved wife of Bob, a devoted mam, granny and great granny who will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A Family service will take place at St Cuthberts Parish Church, Amble on Friday 6th November at 1.15pm, followed by an interment
at Amble West Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Heatherdale Nursing Home.
A donation box will be outside
the Church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020