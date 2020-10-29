Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Catchpole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Catchpole

Notice Condolences

Catherine Catchpole Notice
CATCHPOLE (Amble)
Cathy Passed peacefully on
21st October 2020, aged 88 years.
Catherine
(née Embleton, formerly Parr) beloved wife of Bob, a devoted mam, granny and great granny who will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.

A Family service will take place at St Cuthberts Parish Church, Amble on Friday 6th November at 1.15pm, followed by an interment
at Amble West Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Heatherdale Nursing Home.
A donation box will be outside
the Church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -