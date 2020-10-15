|
|
|
Billanie Charles Keith
Shilbottle Peacefully on 10th October 2020, aged 76 years, Keith.
Beloved husband to the late Helen, loving brother to Ray and Richard, much loved brother in law of Christine, Val, Tricia, John, the late Roger and to their loving families.
Keith will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew
and loved him.
A funeral service will take place
at Cowpen Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October at 1pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Salvation Army.
A donation box will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to Co-op funeralcare, Amble 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020