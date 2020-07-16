|
|
|
ROTHNIE Christine Marion
(Morag)
(Morpeth) Peacefully in East Riding Care Home on Friday 10th July, aged 83 years, Morag (nee MacMillan).
Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Louise and Marion, mother in law of Tuhin and Graeme, loving grandmother of Maya, Matthew and Jessica, a dear sister of Laura and sister in law of David.
Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Cats Protection www.cats.org.uk
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 16, 2020