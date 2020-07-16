Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Rothnie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Rothnie

Notice Condolences

Christine Rothnie Notice
ROTHNIE Christine Marion
(Morag)
(Morpeth) Peacefully in East Riding Care Home on Friday 10th July, aged 83 years, Morag (nee MacMillan).
Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Louise and Marion, mother in law of Tuhin and Graeme, loving grandmother of Maya, Matthew and Jessica, a dear sister of Laura and sister in law of David.
Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Cats Protection www.cats.org.uk
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -