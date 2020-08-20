|
Greatwich Warkworth
Claire Peacefully on 13th August 2020, aged 95 years, Claire.
Beloved mother of Paul, Sandra, Martin and Clive, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses, a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble, Telephone. 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020