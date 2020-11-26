|
Shrimpton Colin (late of Alnwick) Retired Archivist to the Percy Family.
Passed away on Sunday 15th November peacefully at his home. Colin, beloved husband of Nellie, muck loved father of Daniel, dear father in law to Anna and adored grandfather of Eva, Rosie and Jacob. Under current Covid guidance the funeral will be limited numbers and by invitation only on 1st December at 11.45am, St. Michael's Church Alnwick. In lieu of flowers please make donations to HospiceCare North Northumberland
www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020