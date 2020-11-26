Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Shrimpton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Shrimpton

Notice Condolences

Colin Shrimpton Notice
Shrimpton Colin (late of Alnwick) Retired Archivist to the Percy Family.
Passed away on Sunday 15th November peacefully at his home. Colin, beloved husband of Nellie, muck loved father of Daniel, dear father in law to Anna and adored grandfather of Eva, Rosie and Jacob. Under current Covid guidance the funeral will be limited numbers and by invitation only on 1st December at 11.45am, St. Michael's Church Alnwick. In lieu of flowers please make donations to HospiceCare North Northumberland
www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -