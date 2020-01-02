|
|
|
TERNENT Alnwick
(Constance) Peacefully on 21st December 2019, aged 92 years Constance.
Beloved wife of the late John, loving mam, nana, great nana and great great nana who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A cremation service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia Care, a donation box will be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble. Tel: 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020