More Obituaries for Curtis Brown
Curtis Brown

Curtis Brown Notice
Brown Curtis Edward
(Alnwick, formerly of Harlow Hill) Peacefully at home on 10th
February 2020, aged 76 years.
Curtis, loving husband of the late Kathleen and much loved dad of Steve and Sarah. Also a loving granda and great granda.
Curtis will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Service to be held at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth on Friday
28th February at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Help for Heroes and afterwards everyone welcome to the Black Swan, Alnwick.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
