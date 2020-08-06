|
Brown MBE JP
David
(Rothbury) Suddenly on Monday 27th July, aged 82 years, after a brave battle with cancer. Devoted husband of Anne, father of Nick, Sue, Chris and Mike, adoring grandad of Erin, Hannah and Madison.
A small family funeral will be held on Thursday 13th August at 11am in
All Saint's Parish Church, Rothbury, followed by interment in Rothbury Cemetery and afterwards for refreshments at the Newcastle House Hotel. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be shared between Macmillan Cancer Care and Rothbury Highland Pipe Band. A larger celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020