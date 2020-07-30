|
LOVIE David
(Alnwick)
(formerly of Gosforth) David has died peacefully at home in Alnwick on Sunday
19th July 2020, aged 78 years.
David was an historic buildings restoration planner and heritage writer. He was associated with Townscape, Town Teacher, Alnwick Civic Society (including the publication of 'Alnwick Heroes'), the Inspired Futures Church Project, and was a founder member and past President of the national Institute for Historic Building Conservation.
He undertook 40 years of voluntary youth work.
David leaves a wife, Jean, and two sons, Alistair and Ed.
In view of Covid-19, a private funeral is taking place.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 30, 2020