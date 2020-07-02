|
Jamieson Derrick
Amble Peacefully on 21st June,
aged 73 years.
Dj, beloved partner of Susan,
much loved dad and step dad to Kerry, Karen and Rachel.
Proud and devoted granda to
Curtis, Erin, Niall and Niamh.
Dear brother of Norma.
Derrick will be greatly missed by all his family and friends who knew and loved him.
A Funeral Service was held at Cowpen Crematorium on Wednesday 1st of July
at 10:00am.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for the sympathy
and kindness shown to them
during their recent loss
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 2, 2020