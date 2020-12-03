|
Dodd Diane
(Hampeth) Peacefully at home on
20th November, aged 55 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
much loved mam of Michael, William, Graeme and Lauren,
an adored and loving grandma.
Diane will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held in
St. James Church, Shilbottle on Monday 7th December at 11.30am followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Northumberland Hospice.
A donation box will be
available at the church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick, Tel 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020