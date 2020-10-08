Home

TATE Dinah
(née Vint)
Alnwick Peacefully in hospital on 4th October 2020, aged 83 years, Dinah, much loved wife of the late Jimmy and partner of the late derek. A loving mam of Michael, George, Carole, David and Leslie also a devoted nanna, great nanna and great great nanna to all of her grandchildren.
Dinah will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Under current government guidelines, a private family burial will take place at Alnwick Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations if desired can be made to the Dogs Trust.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020
