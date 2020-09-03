|
Brunt Dorothy (Dot)
(Amble) Peacefully on 26th August 2020 aged 78 years, Dot.
Beloved wife of Dave,
loving mum of Dawn and Karen,
also a devoted nan to Hayley.
Dot will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at St Cuthberts Parish Church Amble on Wednesday 9th September at 11.00am followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Amble.
Telephone 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020